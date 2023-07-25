Watch Now
Daniel Silva - The Collector

Posted at 2:03 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 14:03:26-04

New York Times bestselling author Daniel Silva is back with his twenty-third novel featuring legendary spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon.

In The Collector, Allon teams up with a beautiful thief and computer hacker to track down an iconic stolen painting, and winds up uncovering a conspiracy that could bring the entire world to the brink of nuclear disaster.

As a former journalist and foreign correspondent, Silva uses real-life events like the unsolved heist of the Isabella Stewart Gardner museum and current overseas conflicts to weave together his fast-paced, fun narratives.

The Collector is on sale wherever books are sold. Learn more here.

