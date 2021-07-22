Daniel Silva - The Cellist

Bestselling and award winning author Daniel Silva is back with a new political thriller.

The Cellist is the latest book featuring art restorer and spy Gabriel Allon. The Cellist explores the corruption and influence of Russia on the institutions of the united States.

Silva takes inspiration from current events, and after watching the events at the Capitol on January 6, he knew they needed to be included. He scrapped his entire planning ending and rewrote much of the book to include those events and the inauguration of a new US President.

The Cellist is on sale now wherever books are sold. You can learn more about Daniel here.