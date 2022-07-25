Daniel Silva - Portrait of an Unknown Woman

Bestselling author Daniel Silva is back with his 25th novel.

Portrait of an Unknown Woman once again features spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon as he journeys through the dirty side of the art world--a place where unscrupulous dealers routinely deceive their customers, and deep-pocketed investors treat great paintings as though they were just another asset class to be bought and sold at a profit.

Silva delves into the interesting world of art forgery, taking inspiration from a real-life case in France.

