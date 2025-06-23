Dairy offers essential nutrients for expectant moms

Good nutrition is crucial for expectant moms and their babies. Milk and other dairy products can help with baby’s brain development, boost mom’s immunity, and even lowers the risk of pregnancy complications. During pregnancy, the body needs more nutrients to help moms stay energized and healthy. Eating well also helps lower the risk of problems during pregnancy.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends milk for expectant moms because it offers 7 key nutrients - iodine, zinc, protein, choline, selenium, and vitamins B12 and A - that are vital for brain and body development. Iodine helps moms produce breast milk and supports a baby’s brain development. Many women, especially those who don’t eat dairy often, don’t get enough iodine. Just one serving of milk or yogurt gives you over half of what you need daily during pregnancy.

Poor nutrition for expectant moms can lead to serious concerns for their babies, like low birth rate, preterm birth, and even long-term health risks. Getting enough nutrients, especially from simple sources like dairy, is critical. Try these tips to reach the recommended 2-3 servings per day:



Start the day with milk — plain or chocolate — or pour it over cereal or oatmeal.

Yogurt is great in smoothies or layered in a parfait with fruit and granola.

Cottage cheese is popular now — try it on toast or with fruit.

Cheese is always handy — on crackers, in salads, or as a quick snack.

