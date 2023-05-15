Dairy Farm Tour - American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East is partnering with Pheasant Echo’s Farm in Westminster to host two virtual farm tours on Thursday, May 25th.

The tours are geared toward two age groups – one tour is for elementary school students and a separate tour is offered for older students in secondary schools.

The tours provide an opportunity for Maryland dairy farmer Crystal Stambaugh to talk to students (and all viewers) about how milk is produced and what life on a farm is like, while giving a behind the scenes view.

Welcoming visitors to the farm virtually establishes a connection between local farms and the communities that they produce food for. The tours have grown in popularity since they began in 2018. They are teaching thousands of students that their milk and dairy products come from a good place, made by hardworking farmers on family farms.

Learn more and sign up here.