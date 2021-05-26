DailyPay - Post COVID Workplace

As the country starts to reopen and emerge from the pandemic, experts are predicting a surge in hiring. Companies will face challenges during this rapid restaffing process, including retaining employees.

A recent survey found that 67% of people who apply for a job aren't sure they will stay more than 90 days. Companies who are looking to keep employees can think about automating basic things like payroll to let employees concentrate more on their job and less on minutia.

DailyPay is a great way to help automate the process and appeals to employees - rather than waiting for payday, employees have access to their pay as it's earned.

