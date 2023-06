Tighter, firmer, more revitalized skin- without surgery? It's not too good to be true. Cynosure Potenza is a revolutionary new treatment that helps attack wrinkles and collagen loss with minimal down time.

As we age, the skin gets thinner, and subcutaneous fat beneath the skin dissipates, which can make skin appear saggy and wrinkled.

Potenza uses radio frequencies to take microneedling to the next level. Treatments typically take about 45 minutes and are well tolerated.

Learn more here.