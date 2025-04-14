Curious about GLP-1 medications? UBI Telehealth helps break down some of the myths about weight loss drugs

It seems like GLP-1 medications for weight loss are everywhere these days, but how can you be sure they'll effectively work for you? UBI Telehealth is a telehealth portal providing direct access to licensed physicians near you when you need them. They help break down some common myths and questions about GLP-1 medications.



Injectable medications are dangerous and have severe side effects. While it may seem like these weight loss drugs have gained in popularity recently, they've been on the market since the 1980's and have more than 40 years worth of research for safety and efficacy. Side effects are generally minor, but speak with your doctor about any reaction to a medicine you're taking.

GLP-1s are just a fad diet and can cause life-long dependency. Like any other weight loss treatment, you will regain if you stick to the same habits. GLP-1's help to curb appetite and cravings, but it's important to eat right and modify your lifestyle for continued success.

Companies providing these GLP-1 medications are not licensed physicians in the US, and medications are coming from China. There are fakes on the black market, and it's important to work with a US licensed physician and a pharmacy that is Legit Script certified. Never buy medication without speaking with a medical professional.

Weight loss injectables are a miracle weight loss drug, and require no lifestyle modifications. As much as we'd like one, there is no magic pill for weight loss. GLP-1 medications are a powerful tool in our toolbox, and sustainable progress takes many tools. Working with a nutrition counselor or dietitian can help improve your relationship with food while staying healthy and achieving your goals.

