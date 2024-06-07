Cruise Maryland - Cruises Are Back!

The Key Bridge collapse has a major impact on cruising from Maryland, and now Cruise Maryland is welcoming two lines back to port.

The Carnival Pride and Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas are setting sail for destinations all over the world, including Bermuda, the Bahamas, Canada, New England, and Greenland. With voyages lasting from 5-13 nights, you're sure to find the perfect cruise for you. Norwegian is set to sail again in Fall of 2024.

The Port of Baltimore is easy to sail from. With ample, convenient parking and a fast check in process, you can go from baggage to margaritas on the ship in about 15 minutes!

