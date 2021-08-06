Cricut - Back to School

Cricut is celebrating the return to the classroom by helping parents and teachers rethink creative ways to inspire, motivate, and engage students. What better way to do that than creating decorations for the classroom, personalized goodies, and items full of self-expression?

Cricut machines are perfect for creating projects that can be adapted from year-to-year as your children grow and styles change.

From customized backpacks to handmade back-to-school signs, these inspired handmade touches are sure to get students excited for school. Teachers can easily make the classroom their canvas by creating customized projects for learning. The possibilities are endless with Cricut.

