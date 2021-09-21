Cox Communications - Digital Divide

Watch
As the pandemic pushed work, school, and other activities online, it helped shine a light on the digital inequities facing low-income families.

Digital equity means that every household has access to an internet connection and a device. The internet is no longer a fun, extra option - it's a vital means of learning and communication. Cox Communications is helping to even out the digital divide with low-cost internet connection and connected devices.

Former NFL star Malcom Mitchell knows that both books and a stable internet can help foster a love of learning while exposing students to new and exciting people, places, and things.

Learn more here.

