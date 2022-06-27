COVID'S 5th Wave

While countless Americans believe the pandemic is winding down, the U.S. has marked a grim milestone – over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising amid a new wave of the pandemic. In the U.S., almost 60% of adults and 75% of children have antibodies indicating that they've been infected with COVID-19.

But previous infection is not a reliable form of immunity or prevention. In fact, roughly one-third of those with COVID-19 have no natural immunity after recovering2

Public health officials continue to urge individuals to get vaccinated and receive booster shots as recommended by the CDC to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.

With cases likely to continue to rise into the summer and fall, experts say vaccination will prepare Americans for upcoming surges and provide an important added protection against the virus, helping life get back to “normal.”

Learn more about vaccine options here.