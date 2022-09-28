Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Covid Booster Update

Posted at 1:29 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 13:29:41-04

COVID cases are climbing again, but booster rates across the country are not.

Despite the additional layer of defense boosters provide against severe illness and death, many people have been slow to get the extra protection. The good news is any vaccinated person age 5 years or older is now eligible to get boosted. Boosters can also extend protection from the virus including from variants that may be more contagious or cause more severe illness.

COVID boosters can help protect against the main variants of the disease, and are safe to get along with your yearly flu shot or any other routine vaccines.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019