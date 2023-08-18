Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Corks for a Cure - 2023

Posted at 1:06 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 13:06:51-04

Come on out for a fun, family event at the 5th Annual "Corks for a Cure" at Big Cork Vineyards on Saturday, August 26!

Tickets get you into all the fun, including comedians, bands, a delicious dinner and two of glasses of wine or your favorite beer. Dress is summer casual. Big Cork Vineyards offers beautiful views in a relaxing atmosphere, and they were voted 9th best tasting room in the country! Bring lawn tents and chairs or enjoy sitting on the veranda. This is a family friendly event that everyone can enjoy!

Proceeds benefit research for cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that impacts the function of the pancreas and lungs.

Learn more and get tickets here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices