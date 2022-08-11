Come on out for a fun, family event at the 4th Annual "Corks for a Cure" at Big Cork Vineyards on Saturday, August 13!

Tickets get you into all the fun, including comedians, bands, a delicious dinner and two of glasses of wine or your favorite beer. Dress is summer casual. Big Cork Vineyards offers beautiful views in a relaxing atmosphere, and they were voted 9th best tasting room in the country! Bring lawn tents and chairs or enjoy sitting on the veranda.

Proceeds benefit research for cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that impacts the function of the pancreas and lungs.

Thank you to all sponsors for their commitment to finding a cure - Liberty Gas, The Holzapfel Group at Morgan Stanley, Armstrong-Dixon Business & Family Advisors, Twigg Cycles, Hamilton Nissan, Middletown Valley Bank, Brooke's House Thrift Store and Media Sponsor DCNewsNow.

Find tickets and more here.