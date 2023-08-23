COPT - 100 Light Street 50th Anniversary

This year, the tallest building in Maryland–known today as 100 Light–is turning 50 years old.

The building’s owner, Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is celebrating this milestone with a series of events that are taking center stage at the iconic building’s prime location in downtown Baltimore. Celebrations include giveaways, live music, and art shows along with local vendors and food trucks.

In its 50th year, the building is also debuting a series of new and exciting renovations including upgrades to its exterior Lumen Plaza, conference center, and sky-high amenity spaces.

The building’s amenities are located on the 17th and 18th floors, appropriately named “1817” to pay homage to the year that Baltimore became the first city in the U.S. to install a public gas streetlamp. Amenities include a full fitness center, hair salon, and grab and go food options alongside a full service cafe.

Learn more here.