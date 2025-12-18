Coppermine Health & Fitness opened in Harbor East earlier this year and is excited to offer year round fitness in downtown Baltimore!





See what's new at Coppermine Harbor East

Coppermine Harbor East is open now

The club is looking forward to a milestone 2026, with 1.5 million dollars in planned renovations. Upgrades include the only salt water pools in the city, lap pool, therapy pool, splash pool for kids swim lessons, and a hot tub, as well as a state-of-the-art hot yoga, Pilates, and barre studio opening soon. Members will also enjoy new equipment, flooring, and more!

Group fitness is a great way to find community and built support. Coppermine Harbor East offers more than 50 group classes and the roster is always growing.

All first-time guests are eligible for a 10 day pass, and all new members get one training session free of charge. Sign up with a personal trainer now and you can get 3 personal training sessions, 6 small group sessions, or 1 month of nutritional support for $150.

Learn more and claim your 10 day pass here.