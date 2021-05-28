Cooper Vision - Protect Your Child's Eyesight

More screen time coupled with missed vision screenings could negatively impact your child's vision. "Near work" like online learning and tablet time can lead to increased diagnosis of nearsightedness. To help combat this, experts say kids and adults should follow the 20/20/20 rule - take a twenty second break every twenty minutes to look at something twenty feet away.

As we head into summer, it's important to protect little one's eyes while outside. Make sure sunglasses offer both UVA and UVB protection, and encourage children to wear a hat as well. If your child wears contact lenses, they should be removed before swimming.

Parents may not notice their child is struggling with their vision, but if you notice an increase in squinting or head tilting, or if your child complains of headaches or eye strain, take them to an eye doctor for an exam. The FDA has recently approved a contact lens that can help slow the progression of nearsightedness. Mi Sight lenses are a daily contact lens from Cooper Vision.

