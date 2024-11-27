Cook for a crowd with Mama Bell's Big Family Cooking

Heather Bell, popularly known for her online presence, is a mother of eight, seven of whom are adopted. As you can imagine, it's not easy to feed a family of 10! Frustrated by doubling or tripling traditional recipes, Heather took matters into her own hands and wrote the new cookbook, Mama Bell's Big Family Cooking.

Heather's incredible journey as a mother shines through the book. She adeptly weaves in stories of her family's growth and the individual tales of her children, with a focus on how food and meals play a significant role in making the people feel more at home.

The book also includes 110 of her family’s favorite recipes, ranging from Breakfast foods like Hash Brown Casserole to Mama Bell’s Chicken Cordon Bleu and Nana’s Famous Peanut Butter Cookies!

Find the book here, or at your favorite bookstore.

Follow Heather and her family on social media @justthebells10