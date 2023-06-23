Convergint - School Security

Convergint’s Baltimore Technology Center upgraded the security system at The Lamb of God School as part of the company’s 22nd annual Convergint Social Responsibility Day. More than 40 local Convergint colleagues participated in this effort to improve the school’s overall security posture, including the camera, access control, and intercom system. This project will result in an estimated $40,000 donation in equipment from Convergint.

This project is part of the company’s nationwide STEP Up program, an initiative that provides underserved schools around the world with interior and exterior security system updates at no cost.

To learn more about this program and see how your school can get involved, please click here.