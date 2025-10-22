Connecting with Those who Matter Most

Award-winning journalist, producer, and adventure traveler Kinga Philipps, Discovery’s first and only female host of Shark Week has explored the globe, from diving shipwrecks to producing television across major networks.
Kinga is talking with us from the Dominican Republic to unveil Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection’s first-ever Time Rich Report —a nationwide survey revealing that 82% of Americans feel they aren’t getting enough meaningful time with the people who matter most.
Learn to Make the Most of Your Time with Loved Ones
Kinga shares some amazing vacation destinations, the importance of being intentional with time, whether with family, a partner or yourself. She’ll also share travel tips on how resorts, like those within Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, can help you feel present and connected with the people you love.