Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Columbia Center for Implants and Periodontics

Posted at 1:06 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 13:16:24-05

Missing, broken, or failing teeth can affect people both physically and mentally. Dental health is just as important as body health, and neglect can lead to issues with eating, bite problems, and self esteem.

Columbia Center for Implants and Periodontics practices emotional dentistry - helping people find their smiles again. The use cutting edge technology to map out bone structure and robotics to make sure implant are placed precisely and as minimally invasively as possible.

You can see emotional dentistry at work during the new reality show The Tooth, the Whole Tooth and Nothing but the Tooth, on WMAR on Sunday at 12:00pm.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices