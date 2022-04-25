Cohen Veterans Network - Military Child Month

April is Military Child Month, and we could all learn something from the resiliency of military children. Since 2001, more than 2 million children have experienced a parent being deployed.

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) provides mental health services to post-9/11 veterans and their family members. They've provided some tips to help both military and civilian kids learn more about resilience.

Establish a daily routine - this helps give a sense of stability no matter where you are



Expect the unexpected - flexibility is an important part of daily life



Reframe challenges - when facing hardship, focus on the tools and resources you have, not on what you don't.

Learn more here.