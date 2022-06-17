Watch
Clinical Trial Diversity

Clinical trials are an essential component of health care. They help ensure that new medicines or treatments are safe and effective, and they offer hope for cures to debilitating diseases.

Yet a lack of diversity in clinical trials is a serious issue with significant health implications. People of color, including Asian American and other racial groups, make up 40% of the general population in the U.S. Yet clinical trial participation skews heavily White—in some cases, 80% to 90%.

It is vital for all populations of people to be included when researching and developing new medications and treatments, and researchers are making strides towards more inclusive trials.

