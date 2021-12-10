City of Refuge Baltimore - Amazon

The founders of City of Refuge Baltimore know the pain of an empty stomach, and don't believe anyone should go to bed hungry. The provide fresh and non-perishable foods, frozen meats, fresh produce, and other groceries each week, as well as other outreach to the community.

City of Refuge Baltimore distributed almost one million pounds of food and goods in 2020, helping 8,000 people, but they know they can expand to help even more.

Amazon is a proud partner of City of Refuge and a key aspect of growing the non-profit. Amazon wants to help continue the good work already being done by sponsoring food pantries, donating books, games, and other family activities, and getting the word out about SNAP benefits.

Those who are eligible for SNAP can use their benefits on Amazon and even have their qualifying groceries shipped directly to them.

Learn more here.