City of Dreams - Don Winslow

Crime novelist Don Winslow has authored more than 20 acclaimed international bestsellers, including The Border, Savages and The Cartel. His latest is the trilogy The City, and the second installment City of Dreams is available now wherever books are sold.

The City trilogy focuses on two criminal empires — one Irish, the other Italian — that control Rhode Island. They’ve led a peaceful existence until a modern-day Helen of Troy tears them apart and starts a brutal war. Volume Two, City of Dreams takes place in Hollywood with the last volume (due out next year) to be set in Las Vegas.

Winslow has seen several of his works adapted for big and small screens, and The City has already been picked up for a major motion picture starring Austin Butler.

Learn more here.