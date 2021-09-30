Watch
Cindi Avila - Tailgating Tips

Posted at 1:40 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 13:40:53-04

Football is back, and that means fun spent with friends and family. Chef Cindi Avila is back with some game day tips you'll love.

Whether you're plant-based, accommodating allergies, or just want to try something new, add a little JOI to your recipe. JOI is a nut milk concentrate that can be used as a base for dips, sauces, soups, ice cream, and more!

Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your guests with Dorot Gardens. These pre-cut, pre-portioned garlic and herb cubes make prep time a breeze.

Carvel ice cream cakes are always a crowd pleaser. Try the new Cookie Dough ice cream cake or the classic Game Ball cake.

Don't forget the drinks! New Myx Fusion Light Chardonnay and Rose are on 75 calories each, certified Kosher and gluten free, and conveniently packaged.

Follow Cindi here.

