Cindi Avila - Holiday Gift Guide 2023

Wondering what to get the foodie in your life? Or perhaps you need a great gift idea for your favorite guy? Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila and Lifestyle expert Mike Avila have some great ideas.

From classic to specialized options to rescue tools, with a multi-functional Swiss Army Knife, you're prepared for anything!

Give your man a closet refresh with help from Tommy Bahama. Find great fashions, home decor, fragrance and more.

With a lifetime guarantee and beautiful ergonomic wood handles,Victorinox Wood Collection knives are perfect for the foodie or chef in your life.

Put together the perfect gift basket from The Fresh Market. Check out their candy sections, holiday coffee and hot cocoa bombs, and pre-made gift baskets!

Learn more and follow Chef Cindi here.