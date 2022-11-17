Cindi Avila - Easy Thanksgiving Tips

Thanksgiving is just a week away. Chef Cindi Avila joins us with her top tips for a great holiday!

Lundberg Family Farms Organic Wild Blend Rice and Risotto pair perfectly with all of your Thanksgiving staples. Don't miss out on their Apple Pie Mini Rice Cakes either!

Charcuterie boards are everywhere - make your stand out with Toufayan Pita. They're also great for leftover turkey sandwiches!

If you're curious about a plant based lifestyle, Violife Vegan Cheese tastes and performs just like its dairy counterpart.

The Fresh Market makes the holidays so easy. From a traditional holiday meal prepared for you to pies and decor, they have it all!

