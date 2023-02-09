Cindi Avila - Big Game Party Tips

One of the best parts of football Sunday is the food - and you have to go big for the biggest game of the year! Natural food chef Cindi Avila joins us with her top tips for a great Big Game party:

Spend more time watching the game and less time in the kitchen with Dorot Gardens. No peeling, measuring, or chopping needed, and all of your favorite herbs are always at your fingertips!

You could build your entire menu with Nasoya! From vegan dumplings to superfirm tofu and even Plantspired steak, Nasoya has something for everyone.

Cauliflower wings are a huge trend right now. Try Wholly Veggie Ranch and Buffalo varieties in the air fryer for a tasty, guilt free snack.

The Fresh Market Game Day Meal comes complete with an appetizer, main dish, and dessert for six! Check out their take and bake pizzas, prepared foods, and chip and dips too!

The Carvel Game Ball Cake is a classic favorite with famous chocolate crunchies inside and out!

Learn more and follow Chef Cindi here.