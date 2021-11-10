Cigna Open Enrollment

Every fall, Medicare beneficiaries can go shopping for health benefits that fit their needs for the coming year. Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) began on Oct. 15 and continues through December 7. This is the one time each year when most people who qualify for Medicare can choose or change their plans. In fact, they may be able to lower their costs, expand their coverage or both. There are several types of coverage available, so it’s important to know the differences. As we continue to fight a global pandemic, it is more essential than ever to have comprehensive health coverage. People with Medicare concerned about being exposed to COVID-19 still have ways to shop during AEP without leaving their homes.

