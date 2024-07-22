Christmas in July at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital

Hospitals can be overwhelming and scary places for kids, and a new toy, book, or activity can help make their stay better. As we reach the halfway point in the year, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital is looking for help to restock their shelves during their Christmas in July Toy Drive.

The hospital accepts donations year round, but you can bring or ship your new, unwrapped toy to the hospital and help make a child's day brighter. Toys are used to celebrate birthdays, holidays, treatment milestones, and more.

MWPH is looking for toys and activities for all ages, from infant to teen. Find a wish list here.

You can also join MWPH for two in person collection events:

July 24: Enjoy Happy Hour at Mt. Washington Tavern Sky Bar from 5-7pm

July 25: Drop off your toys at the main campus of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital from 8-10am and visit with some special guests, including Santa!

Learn more here.