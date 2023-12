Christmas at Gaylord National has become a favorite holiday tradition for the DMV.

The celebration features more than a dozen holiday attractions, festive decor, live entertainment shows and its award-winning attraction, ICE!, this year featuring the classic TV Christmas special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Baltimoreans can visit for the day or stay the night to experience all the magic through December 31.

For more information, click here.