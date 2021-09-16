Chimes - Disability Employment Awareness Month

Chimes is a Baltimore-based non-profit that assists those with developmental or behavioral challenges achieve their full potential.

Services include job placement, education, residential facilities, and more. Chimes has helped over 1,000 people with disabilities gain employment with competitive wages and benefits at employers such as BWI, the Pentagon, Fort Bragg, and Dover Air Force Base.

If you'd like to help Chimes with their mission, you can donate your car at zero cost to you - they'll even tow it away for you! All funds received for the Chimes Vehicle Donation program directly support Chimes' efforts. Learn about vehicle donation here.

Learn more about Chimes here.