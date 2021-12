Literacy skills are one of the foundations of a successful education, and the best time to start fostering a love of reading is when kids are young. This holiday season, leave the tech toys behind and give the gift of reading.

Local children's author Janie Pen loves to see kids and their parents reading together, whether in their homes or at their local library.

Pen writes for children across all ethnicities, cultures, colors, and religions. You can find her books here.