Children's Dental Health

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected us in many ways, but as parents are finding out, there’s one impact you may not have thought about - kids and “covid cavities”.

Baby teeth have a thinner layer of enamel than adult teeth, which means untreated small cavities can turn into big problems. It's important to have your children's teeth checked and cleaned regularly, starting at age one. Baby teeth are important for speech development, bite, spacing, and more, so flossing and brushing is also a must!

