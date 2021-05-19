Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes - May 2021

The Chick-Fil-A Everyday Heroes program celebrates people doing good in their community. In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, young people, and families who make a difference every day.

For 2021, the program is celebrating seniors going about and beyond in their communities.

Congratulations to April winner Joan Lenczycki, who has helped Casey Cares sort, roll, and send out more than 100,000 pairs of pajamas for sick children and their families.

If you know a senor (55+) who is making a difference in their community, nominate them here.

