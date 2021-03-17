Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes - March 2021

Chick-fil-A and WMAR-2 News are announcing a brand new year of Everyday Heroes!

The program celebrates people doing good in their community. In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, young people, and families who make a difference every day.

For 2021, the program is celebrating seniors going about and beyond in their communities. Congratulations to Fran Gustin, our February winner. Fran is a former BCPS reading specialist who has been staying active during the pandemic by organizing donation drives, providing lunches for under-served communities, and reaching out to other seniors who are feeling lonely and isolated.

If you know a senor (55+) who is making a difference in their community, nominate them here.