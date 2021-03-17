Menu

Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes - March 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:09 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 13:10:02-04

Chick-fil-A and WMAR-2 News are announcing a brand new year of Everyday Heroes!

The program celebrates people doing good in their community. In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, young people, and families who make a difference every day.

For 2021, the program is celebrating seniors going about and beyond in their communities. Congratulations to Fran Gustin, our February winner. Fran is a former BCPS reading specialist who has been staying active during the pandemic by organizing donation drives, providing lunches for under-served communities, and reaching out to other seniors who are feeling lonely and isolated.

If you know a senor (55+) who is making a difference in their community, nominate them here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020