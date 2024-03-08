Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes - Fallston High School Girls Basketball Coach

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, families, seniors, and young people who make a difference every day. For 2024, the program is celebrating coaches who affect change and do good. Winning classes will receive 10 box lunches from Chick-fil-A.

Congratulations to our February winner, Fallston High School Girls Basketball Coach, Johnny Woods. In addition to leading his team to victory on the court, Coach Woods also helps the students carry out meaningful community service projects during the school year.