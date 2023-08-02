Chesapeake Research Group - Pain Management

Dr. Gottlieb, a renowned expert in pain management and director of Chesapeake Research Group, is leading the charge in finding alternative solutions to reduce post-surgical pain while minimizing dependence on opioids.

Through his ongoing studies, Dr. Gottlieb offers bunionectomy surgeries free of charge, allowing him to conduct research on various pain management strategies.

His innovative methods are shaping the future of pain management, potentially shifting the way we approach surgical recoveries and addressing the need to combat the opioid crisis.

Learn more here.