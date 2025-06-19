Chesapeake Region Safety Council empowers people to live safe, healthy lives

At Chesapeake Region Safety Council, the mission is clear: to educate and influence people to prevent accidental injuries and death. CRSC believes in empowering people to be healthy, safe, and adventurous so they can live their best life!

Fulfilling this mission starts with the team. Recently named on the the top workplaces by the Baltimore Business Journal, CRSC seeks out individuals who not only bring the right skills but also embody the five core values that truly make a difference.



Integrity

Team Player

Hard Worker

Customer Oriented

Passionate

At CRSC, it’s not just about the job — it’s about being part of a purpose-driven team committed to protecting lives and creating safer communities.

Learn more and get involved here.