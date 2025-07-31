Chef James Briscione gives his tips for the perfect backyard bash

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Summer is the best time for outdoor cooking and entertainment, and Chef James Briscione has all the ingredients you need for the perfect backyard bash!


Backyard party tips
The Bic EZ Load Lighter is perfect for grilling or camping and easily reloadable with a pocket lighter.

Get your guests snacking with Pop & Sol nuts. Bold flavors include Roasted Elote Peanuts, Jalapeno Cashews, and more.

Seasoning can take your BBQ over the top. The Sonoco Accutaste seasoning dispenser delivers consistent flavor without the guesswork.

Create ambiance with GE Cync Dynamic Effects outdoor light strips. Add elegance, create fun shapes, or sync with your favorite music to get your party rocking!

