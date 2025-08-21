Chef Cindi's back to school grocery list

It's time to start thinking about what to feed the kids for breakfast and what to put in their lunchboxes. Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila has some must-haves to add to your grocery list this school year.





Back to school meals with Chef Cindi

Feel Good Foods pancake balls are perfect for busy mornings. Pop them in the microwave or air fryer and go!

Award winning Mooala Almond Milk uses clean ingredients and is certified USDA organic. Try their organic Banana Milk too!

Toufayan pita is a lunch staple. Stuff with their favorite sandwich ingredients or cut into triangles for hummus dippers!

Looking for an easy snack or dinner that will fuel the kids for after school activities? Real Good Foods Lightly Breaded Dino Nuggets are delicious and a great source of protein.

Jammies from Sunbutter come in classic grape and strawberry varieties and are individually wrapped and labeled for easy identification.

LiveComplete Protein Powder gives your whole family higher quality protein in a versatile powder. Try their new pancake mix too!

