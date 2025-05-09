Chef Cindi has great ideas for your Mother's Day celebrations

Mother's Day is almost here. Wondering what to get mom for her big day? Natural Foods Chef and Lifestyle Expert Cindi Avila has great gift and food suggestions.

Piper and Mint luxury pajamas are made with super soft, plant based fiber infused with mint essence, making them perfect for hot sleepers.

May is Mediterranean Diet Month, and mom will love delicious tuna crustinis made with Genova Premium Tuna.

Spoil Mom with easy brunch Egg Pizzas using versatile, hearth bakedToufayan Pita as the base!

Get more great ideas on Instagram @ChefCindi