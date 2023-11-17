Chef Cindi Avila - Thanksgiving Shopping List

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, you might be prepping and making last minute lists. Chef Cindi Avila joins us with her picks to make it a great day for everyone!

Go dairy free with Country Crock Plant! Plant-based cream and butter bakes, cooks, and whips like their dairy counterparts and taste amazing.

The Fresh Market has a selection of complete holiday meals as well as a la cart sides and desserts to choose from. Be sure to check out Cindi's favorite, the Napoli pistachio almond cake, available from her microstore on Instagram.

Make prep time easier with pre-portioned frozen herbs from Dorot Gardens. No chopping, peeling, or measuring required!

