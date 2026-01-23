Chef Cindi Avila shares her favorite good-for-you food trends

2026 is going to be a great year for foodies! Natural foods chef Cindi Avila joins us with her top good-for-you picks this year.

Toufayan Pita is authentic, hearth baked, and delicious. It's the perfect foundation for personal pizzas or avocado toasts and makes great pita chips!

Extra virgin olive oil is rich in heart healthy fats and antioxidants. The Mediterranean Dish's EVOO helps elevate every meal with exceptional quality and freshness.

Tequila Komos is aged in wine barrels for a distinct flavor and beautiful pink color. Each bottle is 100% hand made porcelain!

Champagne Telmont is the first organically certified vineyard. They believe that the wine will be good if the Earth is beautiful, and but full efforts into sustainability and lowering their environmental footprint.

Follow Chef Cindi on Instagram @chefcindi for more!