Chef Cindi Avila shares 2025 food trends

With 2025 in full swing, we're always ready for the next big food and drink trends. Natural foods Chef Cindi Avila joins us with some top picks and where to find them!

Mooala almond and oat milks are made with simple, clean ingredients you can feel good about.

Get the taste of authentic, hearth baked pita with Toufayan. Choose from great varieties like classic white, whole wheat, sweet onion, and more.

If you're joining the sober-curious movement, try low ABV wines from Stella Rosa. With some fan favorite bottles under $15, they're the perfect addition to your Galentine's or Valentine's dinner!

The Fresh Market is always on the cutting edge of food trends. Stop by for pistachio paste to make your own Dubai chocolate, or pick from a wide variety of honey!

