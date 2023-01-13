Chef Cindi Avila: New Year Inspiration

Many of us resolve to try some new food in the new year. Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila has some ideas inspired by kicking off the year on a positive and tasty note.

The Fresh Market has a great list of food trends for 2023.

One of those is refreshing sips with floral notes.

Also on the list, hot sauces.

Another trend on the list is the evolution of plant-based eating, with products from companies like Nasoya.

When it comes to juicing, Wonder Lemon makes it easy and is available on Amazon.

If you’re cutting back on alcohol or giving it up all together, you should consider trying Athletic.

For more information on the products featured here, follow Cindi on Instagram @ChefCindi.