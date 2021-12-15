Watch
Chef Cindi Avila - Holiday Gatherings

Posted at 2:12 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 14:12:22-05

Whether you're hosting or attending a holiday party this year, make it stress free with these tips and tricks from Chef Cindi!

Hummus is a perfect appetizer, and Mighty Sesame Tahini makes it so easy to make yourself!

Add Absolutely Gluten Free crackers and flatbreads to your hummus platter for delicious dipping.

Need a hostess gift? Pick up the new Vera Wang Party proscecco!

Spend more time with your guests and less time in the kitchen with Dorot Gardens frozen, pre-portioned herbs.

The Fresh Market has great deals on got cocoa gift sets, cocoa add-ins, and hostess gifts!

Learn more here.

