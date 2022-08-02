Chef Brook Williamson - Meal Prep Tips

Cooking is different for everyone. Whether you are using every pan in your home or popping leftovers in the microwave, there is one thing everyone can agree on - no one wants to be stuck with the dishes! Avoid the hassle and mess with new Ziploc Endurables.

Made with durable and reusable platinum silicone, Ziploc Endurables won't crack or break under extreme temperatures, enabling various uses no matter what your dinnertime calls for: sous vide, boil, steam, microwave, freeze in sub-zero temperatures, or even bake up to 425°F!

Once you bring your groceries home for the week, prep all your ingredients and store them in the fridge or freezer to quickly pull together meals all week. Even better, make meals oven-ready and pop them in when it’s time to eat!

Learn more here.